Trinity Rodman, Casey Krueger out for Spirit’s match at Angel City on Friday night

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman did not travel with the team for Friday night’s game at Angel City because of a back spasm that forced her to leave a match last weekend.

Spirit coach Jonatan Giraldez also said defender Casey Krueger (adductor) didn’t make the trip to Los Angeles. Both Rodman and Krueger were on the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Giraldez said Rodman’s back was not a “big injury” but there was no timeline for her return. He also said Krueger’s injury was not serious.

The Spirit have already clinched a spot in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs with five games remaining in the regular season.

Rodman fell to the ground in the 75th minute of the Spirit’s game against Kansas City last Friday after contact with Current forward Temwa Chawinga.

She tried to walk off the field but eventually went to the locker room in a wheelchair. The 22-year-old later returned to the bench. The Spirit lost 3-0 to the Current.

Rodman’s agent, Mike Senkowski, told The Washington Post that she had a “intense back spasm.” Rodman, who has eight goals for the Spirit, has a history of back spasms.

Krueger started the match against Kansas City but was subbed out at the half. It was not clear when she was injured.

