US lawmakers’ concerns about mail ballots are fueled by other issues with mail service

A contentious congressional hearing has shown that lawmakers are uneasy about the U.S. Postal Service’s readiness for a crush of mail ballots for the November election because some of them feel burned by other Postal Service actions. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy sought to reassure a House Appropriations subcommittee on Thursday that the Postal Service is well positioned for an extraordinary effort to deliver mail ballots to election officials on time to be counted and that close to 100% will promptly make it. But as subcommittee members asked DeJoy about mail ballots, they criticized a larger plan to make the mail delivery system more efficient and less costly by consolidating mail processing centers.

