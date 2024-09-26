Who is Eric Adams? The New York City mayor faces charges alleging he took bribes

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on federal charged that he allegedly took bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources. The charges filed Thursday marked a stunning fall for Adams, a former police captain who made a commitment to law-and-order a cornerstone of his political platform even as multiple federal investigations tightened around him and members of inner circle. Adams has consistently said he is cooperating with the investigations and has denied wrongdoing through the steady drumbeat of searches, seizures and departures of top members of his administration.

