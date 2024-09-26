X requests it be reinstated in Brazil after complying with judge’s orders, source says

SAO PAULO (AP) — A source says billionaire Elon Musk’s social media site X has complied with Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes’ orders, and requested its service be reestablished in the country. The source says lawyers said in a petition filed Thursday that X complied with de Moraes’ orders to block certain accounts from the platform, name an official legal representative in the country, and pay fines imposed for not complying with court orders. The source, familiar with the documents, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about it. On Saturday, de Moraes ordered the platform to submit additional documentation about its legal representative for court review, which the source said has been done.

