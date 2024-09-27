15 killed after a landslide struck an illegal gold mine on Indonesia’s Sumatra island

PADANG, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say a landslide struck an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing at least 15 people. Dozens others were reported missing. Villagers were digging Thursday for grains of gold in the remote Solok district of West Sumatra province when mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried them, according to the head of the local disaster mitigation agency office. He said at least 25 people were still buried, and that three people were pulled out alive with injuries by rescuers.

