Daughter finds ‘earth angel’ in woman who made her dad laugh before Colorado supermarket shooting

DENVER (AP) — In the moments before a gunman leaned on a car to steady his aim at Kevin Mahoney during a 2021 mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, a fellow shopper loading her groceries next to him made him laugh. The story, told during the gunman’s trial that ended this week, has given his daughter Erika Mahoney some comfort and also led her to form a bond with that shopper. It’s one of several connections that Erika Mahoney has made with those impacted by the shooting over the years that she says have helped sustain her and helped her learn more about what happened to her father.

