Europeans, Arab and Muslim nations launch a new initiative for an independent Palestinian state

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new initiative is underway by European, Arab and Islamic nations to strengthen support for a Palestinian state and its institutions and prepare for a future after the war in Gaza and escalating conflict in Lebanon. Norway Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in an AP interview Friday that there is a growing consensus in the international community that there should be a Palestinian state. Eide said a lot of issues need to be addressed, including the security interests of Israel and the Palestinians, recognition and normalization of relations after decades of conflict and the demobilization of Hamas as a military group.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.