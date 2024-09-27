Facing a possible strike, Biden administration encouraging port operators to negotiate with unions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Biden administration officials are meeting Friday afternoon with port operators ahead of a possible strike at East and Gulf coast ports, with the union contract expiring after Monday. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, and Lael Brainard, director of White House National Economic Council, are telling the operators of the ports involved that they should be at the table with the union and negotiating. That’s according to a White House official who insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing meeting.

