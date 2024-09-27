Justice Department sues Alabama saying state is purging voter rolls too close to election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Alabama and its top election official. Federal officials accused the state of illegally purging people from voter rolls too close to the November election. Federal officials said the purge violates the “quiet period provision” of the National Voter Registration Act that prohibits the systemic removal of names from voter rolls 90 days before a federal election. The lawsuit was filed Friday after Republican Secretary of State Wes Allen in August announced an initiative to remove noncitizens from voter rolls. The Justice Department said both native-born and naturalized U.S. citizens received the letters saying their voting status was being made inactive.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.