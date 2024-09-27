Kentucky sues Express Scripts, alleging it had a role in the deadly opioid addiction crisis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has sued pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts. The lawsuit claims the company was at the center of an opioid dispensing chain that fueled a deadly addiction crisis. Russell Coleman filed the lawsuit this week in state court. It says Express Scripts and its affiliated organizations colluded with opioid manufacturers in deceptive marketing schemes to increase sales of the addictive drugs. The suit says the result was an epidemic of overdoses and deaths. It says companies sought to profit at the expense of the public. Express Scripts says it has worked to combat opioid abuse and will contest what it sees as “baseless allegations.”

