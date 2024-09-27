Maggie Smith mourned by ‘Downton Abbey’ colleagues, more collaborators

Actors, collaborators and fans who worked with Dame Maggie Smith are paying tribute to the award-winning actor, known for her roles in the “Harry Potter” movies and “Downton Abbey.” She died Friday at 89. In a statement to The Associated Press, “Downton Abbey” co-star Hugh Bonneville called her a “true legend of her generation.” The show’s creator Julian Fellowes told the AP “she was a joy to write for, subtle, many-layered, intelligent, funny and heart-breaking.” On Instagram, “Sister Act” co-star Whoopi Goldberg said she couldn’t believe she was lucky enough to work with Smith.

