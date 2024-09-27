Makenna Morris scores go-ahead goal and Washington Spirit beat Angel City 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Makenna Morris scored in the 78th minute to give the short-handed Washington Spirit a 2-1 victory over Angel City on Friday night.

Morris popped the ball up and over Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic and into the goal for the winner.

Ashley Hatch also scored for the Spirit (15-5-2), who have already clinched a berth in the National Women’s Soccer league playoffs. Hatch shook off Angel City defender Megan Reid and scored in the 39th minute.

Messiah Bright evened the match for Angel City in the 51st when she scored off a cross from Alyssa Thompson.

Angel City (6-12-4) is three points behind Racing Louisville for the eighth and final playoff spot with four games remaining.

Spirit forward Trinity Rodman did not travel with the team for the game because of a back spasm that forced her to leave a match last weekend. Defender Casey Krueger also missed the game because of an adductor injury.

Rodman and Krueger were on the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.

Spirit forward Ouleymata Sarr missed her third game with a back injury.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer