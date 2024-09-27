National Symphony Orchestra cancels opening gala after musicians strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Symphony Orchestra has canceled its season-opening gala after the union representing its musicians went on strike. The DC Federation of Musicians, local 161-710 of the American Federation of Musicians, struck Friday following the Sept. 2 expiration of its collective bargaining agreement, the NSO and Kennedy Center said. The NSO season was to have started Saturday night at the Kennedy Center with music director Gianandrea Noseda conducting a program that included pianist Yunchan Lim.

