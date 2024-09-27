North Carolina appeals court blocks use of university’s digital ID for voting

RALEIGH, N.C, (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has blocked students and employees at the state’s flagship public university from providing a school’s digital identification when voting to comply with a new photo ID mandate. The three-judge panel of the intermediate-level Court of Appeals reverses at least temporarily last month’s decision by the State Board of Elections approving the mobile ID generated by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The ruling can be appealed. It’s considered a victory in the battleground state for national and state Republicans who sued. They said state law only permits physical IDs. Friday’s order didn’t give the judges’ reasoning.

