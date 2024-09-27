Orbán pushes back on aide’s comment that Hungary wouldn’t have fought a Russian invasion

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán says his country always has and always will defend itself against foreign attacks in response to controversial statements by one of his closest aides suggesting Hungary wouldn’t have fought against a Russian invasion as Ukraine has done. Speaking to state radio on Friday, Orbán sought to downplay the statements by his political director that stirred outrage among many in Hungary and led to calls for his resignation. The aide’s suggestion that in Ukraine’s place, Hungary would have capitulated to a Russian invasion was, according to Orbán, “an ambiguous statement, which in this context is a mistake.”

