Torrential rains flood North Carolina mountains and create risk of dam failure

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Days of torrential rain in North Carolina culminating with tropical downpours from what was Hurricane Helene have officials keeping a close eye on a major dam. More than a foot of rain has fallen across much of the region in the past several days. The two main interstates in the mountains have closed. Crews have conducted 100 swiftwater rescues as of Friday morning. Officials in Rutherford County were warning residents who live on nearly 30 roads below Lake Lure Dam to evacuate immediately because water was coming over the top of the dam. Winds gusted to 108 mph atop Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River.

