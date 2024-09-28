Denis Bouanga’s goal earns LAFC 2-1 victory over Cincinnati, spot in postseason

CINCINNATI (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored in the 73rd minute to propel Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night, clinching his club a spot in the postseason.

Bouanga found the net for the 18th time this season for LAFC (15-8-7), which became the only team in league history to record at least 50 points with postseason appearances in three straight seasons. Bouanga is second in the league to the 21 goals of D.C. United’s Christian Benteke. Olivier Giroud notched his first assist in his sixth career appearance.

LAFC grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute and took it into halftime on the third goal of the season by 18-year-old rookie midfielder David Martínez. Lewis O’Brien picked up his first assist of the season and the second of his career and Kei Kamara snagged his fourth of the season. O’Brien made his fifth appearance this season and the 22nd of his two-year career — all starts.

Rookie Luca Orellano took a pass from Luciano Acosta and scored in the 61st minute to pull Cincinnati (17-9-5) even. It was the 10th goal of the season for Orellano and the 19th assist for Acosta, matching his career high set in 2022.

Hugo Lloris, tied with FC Cincinnati’s Patrick Schulte for the league lead with 12 clean sheets this season, finished with five saves for LAFC.

Roman Celentano saved four shots for Cincinnati. Celentano had three saves in the first half and Lloris wasn’t tested.

Cincinnati travels to play New York City FC on Wednesday. LAFC returns home to host St. Louis City on Wednesday.

