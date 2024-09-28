Japanese fans bid farewell to beloved panda pair before their return to China

TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of Japanese fans have bid farewell to their beloved panda couple that made their final public appearance at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo before returning to China for medical treatment. Ri Ri and Shin Shin are the parents of Xiang Xiang, the park-born idol that had returned home last year. More than 2,000 visitors, many wearing T-shirts and carrying items decorated by panda motifs, on Saturday queued outside the zoo hours before the opening. Some camped out overnight to secure their chance. China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals.

