Jones scores two long first-quarter touchdowns to spark Cal Poly past Northern Colorado 28-7

GREELEY, Col. (AP) — Jaden Jones fired a 95-yard touchdown pass to Michael Briscoe, then dashed 53 yards for a score to get Cal Poly off to a first-quarter lead and the Mustangs romped to a 28-7 victory, spoiling Northern Colorado’s homecoming in the Big Sky Conference opener for both schools on Saturday afternoon.

The Cal Poly (2-2) defense held Northern Colorado (0-5) to just 213 yards of offense and held the Bears’ ground game to just 87 yards on 36 carries.

Aiden Ramos carried 23 times for 120 yards to lead a Cal Poly ground game that amassed 290 yards on 52 carries and dominated time of possession, 33:28 to 26:32.

Jones completed 7 of 14 pass attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He also carried four times for 74 yards and a score. Richie Watts’ only pass attempt went for a 5-yard touchdown to Evan Burkhard and he added four carries for eight yards and a score. Briscoe caught three passes for 108 yards.

Kia’i Keone completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 115 yards and added 55 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

