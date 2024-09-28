The model makers in Madagascar bring history’s long-lost ships back to life

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — A French trading ship that sank in the 17th century with treasure onboard is being brought back to life in a workshop in Madagascar with every stroke of Rafah Ralahy’s small wood sander. Ralahy has been working for 30 years as a craftsman at the Le Village model ship making company. It recreates miniature versions of historic vessels for customers across the world, including some eminent figures. From its dusty workshops on the outskirts of the Madagascar capital of Antananarivo, Le Village has sent model ships to Prince Albert of Monaco and the Spanish royal family. One of their creations was given to Pope Francis.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.