A powerful typhoon is lashing northern Philippine islands

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon is lashing the northernmost islands of the Philippines, where officials are warning of “potentially very destructive” damage to coastal villages. Typhoon Krathon was last tracked Monday over the coastal waters of Balintang island off the provinces of Cagayan and Batanes with sustained winds blowing up to 109 mph and stronger gusts. Authorites have evacuated villagers and shut down schools and inter-island ferries. The slow-moving Krathon is blowing westward and could strengthen into a super typhoon when it veers northeastward Tuesday toward Taiwan.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.