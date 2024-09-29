Biden says he’ll speak with Israeli leader, vowing all-out war in the Middle East must be avoided

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and believes an all-out war in the Middle East has to be avoided. He spoke to reporters as he boarded Air Force One for Washington on Sunday, from Dover Air Force Base. Asked about all-out war, he said: “We really have to avoid it.” The president’s statements come as Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed dozens of people on Sunday.

