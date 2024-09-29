Skip to Content
News

California governor vetoes bill that would have set first-in-the-nation AI safety measures

By
Published 1:37 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California governor vetoes bill that would have set first-in-the-nation AI safety measures.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content