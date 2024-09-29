Control of the US Senate is in play as Montana’s Tester debates his GOP challenger

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana faces Republican challenger Tim Sheehy in a Monday night debate as the three-term Democratic lawmaker fights to hold on to his seat. The outcome of the race could be crucial to control of the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim majority. It’s set to become the most expensive political contest in Montana history. Sheehy is a former U.S. Navy SEAL and a wealthy businessman. He’s sought to erode Tester’s longstanding support among moderates by highlighting the lawmaker’s ties to lobbyists. Tester has attempted to make the race a referendum on reproductive rights for women, highlighting Sheehy’s calls for abortion restrictions.

