Earthquake registering 4.2 magnitude hits California south of San Francisco

By
Published 3:50 AM

AROMAS, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake registering magnitude 4.2 shook part of central California early Sunday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake was detected at 2:47 a.m. local time about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) northwest of Aromas with a depth of 7.4 kilometers (4.59 miles), the science agency said on its website and in a social media post.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage, according to local media.

Aromas is about 94 miles (151 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Associated Press

