Le Pen’s future in the balance as French far-right officials go on trial for alleged EU funds misuse

PARIS (AP) — The stakes are high for Marine Le Pen as she and other officials from the French far-right party National Rally go on trial over accusations of embezzling European Union funds. The case could derail her political ambitions. The nine-week trial that starts on Monday will be closely watched by Le Pen’s political rivals. A new government dominated by centrists and conservatives recently came into office. Some observers expect the trial could prevent National Rally lawmakers, including Le Pen herself, from fully playing their opposition role in Parliament as they would be busy focusing on the party’s defense. Le Pen and her co-defendants face a possible 10 years in prison and fines of $1.1 million each.

