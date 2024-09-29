Montana man to be sentenced for cloning giant sheep to breed large sheep for captive trophy hunts

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An 81-year-old Montana man is expected to be sentenced for using tissue and testicles from large sheep hunted in Central Asia and the U.S. to illegally create hybrid sheep for captive trophy hunts in Texas and Minnesota. The hearing is set for Monday in Great Falls. Prosecutors are not seeking prison time for Arthur “Jack” Schubarth. He is asking for a one-year probationary sentence for violating federal wildlife trafficking laws, in part by cloning a giant Marco Polo sheep using tissue illegally brought into the U.S. by someone who killed the animal in Kyrgyzstan. Schubarth pleaded guilty to two felony counts in March for a scheme that ran from early 2013 until October 2022.

