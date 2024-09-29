Residents told to evacuate or take shelter after Georgia chemical plant fire

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — Some residents east of Atlanta were evacuated and others told to shelter in place after a fire at a chemical plant in Rockdale County. Fire Chief Marian McDaniel told reporters that a sprinkler head malfunctioned around 5 a.m. Sunday at the BioLab plant in Conyers. Water then mixed with a water-reactive chemical, releasing a plume of chemicals. McDaniel initially said a small roof fire was contained, but Sheriff Eric Levett later said it reignited Sunday afternoon. People in the northern part of Rockdale County were ordered to evacuate and others in were told to shelter in place with windows and doors closed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.