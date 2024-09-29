Tropical Weather Latest: US Southeast struggles to recover in Hurricane Helene’s aftermath

Parts of the U.S. Southeast are strggling to recover from the damage inflicted by powerful Hurricane Helene. Massive rains brought by Hurricane Helene left many people stranded or homeless, and the monster tempest killed at least 64 people. Helene has caused billions of dollars in destruction across a wide swath of the U.S. Southeast. More than 2 million customers were without power Sunday. Some face a continued threat of floods. Helene blew ashore in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday and then quickly moved through Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee.

