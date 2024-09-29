What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate

ATLANTA (AP) — The vice presidential debate between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz will bring together undercards who have spent two months going after each other and the top of each ticket. Tuesday’s matchup might not carry the same stakes as the Sept. 10 debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. But it offers their top lieutenants a fresh opportunity to introduce themselves, vouch for their bosses and fulfill a time-honored role of a running mate in acting as an attack dog. It will be the biggest television and online audience either No. 2 will see before Election Day.

