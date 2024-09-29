Wildfire in southern Greece leaves 2 people dead

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say two people have died overnight in a large wildfire burning through forestland above a seaside resort in southern Greece. The fire service says about 350 firefighters, assisted by eight water-dropping aircraft, managed to largely bring the blaze under control early Monday. It’s burning near Xylokastro in the Peloponnese region. Half a dozen villages were ordered evacuated overnight as a precaution. The flames were fanned on by very strong winds blowing through forests left tinder-dry by a warm spring and hot summer.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.