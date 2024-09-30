DirecTV buys rival Dish as satellite mainstays hunker down against onslaught of streaming services

DirecTV is buying Dish and Sling as the company, a deal it has sought to complete for years as seeks to better compete against streaming services that have become dominant. DirecTV said Monday that it will acquire Dish TV and Sling TV from its owner EchoStar in a debt exchange transaction that includes a payment of $1, plus the assumption of debt. The prospect of a DirecTV-Dish combo has long been rumored, with headlines about reported talks popping up over the years. And the two almost merged more than two decades ago — but the Federal Communications Commission blocked their owners’ then-$18.5 billion deal, citing antitrust concerns.

