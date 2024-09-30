Attorneys for NYC Mayor Eric Adams seek dismissal of bribery charge brought by ‘zealous prosecutors’

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for New York City Mayor Eric Adams are urging a federal judge to dismiss the bribery charge brought against him last week. The attorneys filed a motion Monday accusing “zealous prosecutors” of leveling an “extraordinary vague allegation” that does not rise to the level of a federal crime. Adams is accused of accepting travel benefits and illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official who then sought his help pushing through the opening of a consulate building. Adams’ attorneys say the efforts to expedite the permitting process do not meet the standard for federal bribery charges because they were not an official act. The mayor is due back in court Wednesday.

