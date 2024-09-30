Balenciaga upturns luxury in Paris as McCartney puts on high-octane fashion with playful, eco twist

PARIS (AP) — Stella McCartney’s high-octane Paris show transformed an ordinary rainy market street into a dazzling runway spectacle. As the drizzle stopped and the sun broke through, guests — including Natalie Portman, Greta Gerwig, and Paris Jackson — tapped their feet to the infectious soundtrack, while models strutted in looks that fused sparkle, wit, and sharp tailoring. The Balenciaga show opened with lingerie, accessorized with surreally pointed shoes and shades, setting an intimate tone against a backdrop of blues music. Interestingly, instead of undressing, the collection gradually added layers. A loose, ruched 70s dress at the front featured kinky strapping at the back, highlighting a key theme of the collection—dualities.

