Cause of small brush fire under investigation

Fire crews quickly responded to a small brush fire near Beaumont Monday afternoon.

It was reported around 3:00 p.m. on eastbound Highway 60 and Jack Rabbit Trail.

First-arriving crews reported the fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread in light flashy fuels.

The number 3 lane was closed during the incident.

Cal Fire said it took crews about an hour to contain the blaze, which spread to about 1.5 acres of brush.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.