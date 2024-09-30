China’s Communist Party has ruled for 75 years. Will it make it to 100?

More than three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Communist Party of China retains a firm grip on power. The powerful and feared organization has ruled the nation for 75 years, surpassing the 74-year Soviet era in Russia. The party survived years of self-inflicted tumult after it took control in 1949. A major course correction in 1978 transformed the country into an industrial giant. Party leaders now want to build an even stronger China to achieve what they call the “rejuvenation” of the nation by 2049. Staying in power that long will depend on how they manage in an era of slower growth and intensifying competition with the United States.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.