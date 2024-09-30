Closing arguments expected in trial of 3 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Closing arguments are expected in the federal trial of three former Memphis police officers charged in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichol. Attorneys for Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith rested their cases Monday without any of the three testifying. Defense attorneys each had called experts to try to combat prosecutors’ arguments that the officers used excessive force against Nichols, didn’t intervene, and failed to tell their supervisors and medical personnel about the extent of the beating. Police video shows five officers punched, kicked and hit Nichols about a block from his home, as he called out for his mother. Two of the officers pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.