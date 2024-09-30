Indian-controlled Kashmir votes in final phase of polls to elect local government

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Voting in the final phase of an election to choose a local government has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. This is the first local election in disputed Kashmir since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stripped the region of its special status five years ago. Over 3.9 million residents are eligible to cast their votes to choose 40 lawmakers out of 415 candidates in the region’s seven districts during the third phase of the election on Tuesday. Thousands of additional armed government forces patrolled the voting districts and guarded over 5,000 polling stations. The votes will be counted Oct. 8 with the results expected that day.

