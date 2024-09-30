Indio’s Avenue 44 bridge set to start construction in October after Hilary washout

New bridge construction is set to get underway in Indio at the long-closed Avenue 44 wash crossing through the Whitewater River.

It's something Indio residents should look forward to in October.

Like so many valley roadways, Avenue 44 got washed out during Tropical Storm Hilary. The city has secured funding and tells News Channel 3 it's finalizing the numerous permits it needs, and is close to beginning actual construction at the site.

Tropical Storm Hilary wasn't the only time Avenue 44 was closed due to flood damage. It also happened in 2017, 2019, and the next year in 2020.

The City of Indio's Civil Engineer Donn Uyeno is heading the new bridge project.

Uyeno says most of this permanent fix's $37 million price tag is coming from a Federal Grant, then the city's general fund, and a Coachella Valley Association of Governments reimbursement, and it's taken some time.

Uyeno said, "Obviously a bridge, there's a lot of components to it, so it is a very complicated permitting process, and you have so many outside agencies that have to approve their little portion of what's going on out there."

A rendering of the new raised bridge shows that it will include 4 traffic lanes, sidewalks, curbs, and gutters and will incorporate connections to the CV Link.

"And so although every rainstorm, the water will freely pass under the bridge," said Uyeno adding, "and we can still drive over it, you know, through the storm, after the storm. And this would be the permanent solution for the residents and community."

Uyeno says the city is very excited about this bridge which has been a long time coming.

Avenue 44 between Palo Verde Street and Apache Street will be closed during construction.

The project is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2026.