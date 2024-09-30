Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida steps down as planned before likely successor Ishiba takes office

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has resigned with his Cabinet, paving the way for his likely successor Shigeru Ishiba to take office. Ishiba was chosen as the governing Liberal Democratic Party’s leader on Friday to replace Kishida, who announced in August his resignation at the end of his three-year term. Ishiba is assured to be prime minister later Tuesday in a vote by parliament because it is dominated by his party’s ruling coalition. Ishiba will then announce his new Cabinet later in the day. On Monday, Ishiba said he planned to call a parliamentary election to be held on Oct. 27 after he is formally chosen as prime minister.

