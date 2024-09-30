NATO’s long-time chief hands over to a former Dutch premier

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg steps down and leaves the world’s biggest security organization in the control of former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The handover on Tuesday comes as the alliance confronts some of the biggest challenges in its history. Stoltenberg took over as NATO’s top civilian official in 2014, the year that Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. A decade on, Russia’s full-fledged invasion is in its third year. Rutte will have to breathe new life into Western efforts to support Ukraine. He also takes over with political uncertainty high as election fever roils the United States, NATO’s most powerful member.

