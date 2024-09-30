Over 90,000 Georgia residents sheltering a day after chemical plant fire sends chlorine into the air

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — More than 90,000 residents in a county east of Atlanta have been told to keep sheltering in place a day after a chemical plant fire sent a massive plume of dark smoke high into the sky that could been seen from miles away. Authorities say chlorine has been detected in the air from the fire at the BioLabe plant in Conyers. Fire Chief Marian McDaniel says a sprinkler head malfunctioned around 5 a.m. Sunday at the plant. Water then mixed with a water-reactive chemical, releasing a plume of chemicals. People in the northern part of the county were ordered to evacuate. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

