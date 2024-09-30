Steward Health Care CEO files a lawsuit against a US Senate panel over contempt resolution
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre has filed a lawsuit against a U.S. Senate committee that pursued contempt charges against him for failing to appear before the panel despite being issued a subpoena. The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Washington and named nearly all members of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs the committee. The lawsuit claims that the lawmakers are unlawfully violating de la Torre’s Fifth Amendment constitutional rights. The full Senate last week approved a criminal contempt charge against de la Torre, recommended by the committee.