Suspected Yemen Houthi rebel attack targets ship in Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has targeted a ship in the Red Sea. The incident Tuesday likely marks their first assault on commercial shipping in weeks as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to become a regional conflict. The attack Tuesday morning took place off the port city of Hodeida in the Red Sea, which has become a battlefield for shippers since the Houthis began their campaign targeting ships traveling through a waterway that once saw $1 trillion a year of cargo pass through it. A captain on a ship saw four “splashes” near his vessel, likely missile or drone fire. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack. However, they sometimes take hours or days acknowledge one of their assaults.

