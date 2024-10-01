11 workers at a Tennessee factory were swept away in Hurricane Helene flooding. Only 5 were rescued

Workers inside a plastics factory in Tennessee say they narrowly escaped after flooding from Hurricane Helene. The raging rainwaters swept 11 people away Friday. Only five were rescued. Two of them are confirmed dead. Hurricane Helene’s death toll across the affected states crossed 150 Tuesday. Other workers who managed harrowing escapes from the flood say the company should have sent them home sooner. One of them captured videos of the flooding, showing cars floating in a wide torrent of brown water and a helicopter evacuation. Five workers managed to climb on a pile of debris and were rescued by a Tennessee National Guard helicopter.

