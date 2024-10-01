A likely Russian artillery strike kills at least 7 at a Ukrainian market

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An apparent Russian artillery strike has hit a market in the southern Ukraine city of Kherson, killing at least seven people and wounding three others. Authorities say the strike happened Tuesday when Ukrainians across the country were observing a minute’s silence for their military and war dead. The regional governor published a video showing the blurred corpses of people in civilian clothes near a stall with tomatoes and other vegetables. Ukraine’s General Prosecutor’s Office said the strike was “most likely” carried out by Russian artillery and hit close to a public transport stop.

