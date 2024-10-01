Australia’s online dating industry adopts code of conduct to keep users safer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government says a code of conduct will be enforced on the online dating industry to better protect Australian users after research found that three-in-four people suffer some form of sexual violence through the platforms. Bumble, Grindr and Match Group Inc. have agree to the code that took effect on Tuesday. The platforms account for 75% of the industry in Australia. They have until April 1 to implement the changes before they are strictly enforced. The government called for a code of conduct last year in response to Australian Institute of Criminology research that found three-in-four users of dating apps or websites had experienced some form of sexual violence through these platforms in the five years through 2021.

