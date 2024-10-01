Fact-check fight: CBS News cuts candidates’ mics after JD Vance objects to a moderator’s correction

CBS News briefly muted the debate microphones of the two vice presidential candidates after Republican JD Vance objected to a fact-check made by Margaret Brennan, one of the network’s moderators. After Vance had talked about the problem of illegal immigration affecting cities like Springfield, Ohio, Brennan noted that the Haitians that had moved to that community were in the country legally. Vance continued talking when Brennan urged him to move on, and the candidates’ mics were cut off. CBS News had said prior to the debate that it would be up to the candidates — not the moderators — to fact-check each other.

