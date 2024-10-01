Mysteries of universe revealed? Hardly. But CERN still fascinates, discovers on its 70th anniversary
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — The scientific center that is home to the world’s largest particle accelerator and is billed as the world’s biggest machine is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Over the last seven decades, CERN, the sprawling research center on the Swiss-French border at Geneva, has become a household name in Europe, the West and beyond, but its complex inner workings remain a mystery to many people. CERN and its discoveries have changed the world and our view of the universe — and could change them more in coming years.