Offering a dose of healing, curious beluga whales frolic in a warming Hudson Bay

ON HUDSON BAY (AP) — Beluga whales are called the canaries of the sea because scientists say they are some of the most vocal creatures on Earth. But in the Arctic where sea ice is shrinking, scientists are somewhat concerned and worry they may be the canary in the coal mine warning of a dangerous environment. Yet they are still thriving in huge numbers. The big white whales bring healing to a town, tourists and residents around them. In some ways they have a human-like empathy. As Churchill, Manitoba, plans for a future without polar bears, the town is hoping belugas will come to the rescue.

